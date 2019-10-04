IOA to discuss president Narinder Batra's call to permanently pull out of Commonwealth Games

Chennai: Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Friday said that its executive committee and general body will deliberate on its president Narinder Batra's call to permanently pull out of the Commonwealth Games.

Mehta was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a book 'Tamil Nadu's Quest for Gold', chronicling the history of various sports in the state.

"Everything will be discussed in the meeting of the executive committee and the AGM. I have seen a lot of reports in the press on (the issue). Everything will be discussed," he said.

Batra recently said that the Commonwealth Games is a waste of time and the country should consider a permanent pullout. He said the level of competition at the CWG is not particularly high and that India should consider a pullout to improve its own standards.

The call had evoked mixed reactions from sportspersons and administrators.

Mehta said the much-postponed National Games would be held in Goa in November next year.

Asked to comment on Batra's statement, former IOA chief and TNOA president N Ramachandran, who was also present, said, "I am there only for the athletes. Athletes should participate in every event and win medals.

"At the end of day, it is a matter to be decided by Indian Olympic Association and the government of India. They (IOA) have their own AGM, they have their executive committee. They will take a call."

Speaking about the book, he said, "It was probably the first time a State Olympic Association has brought out a book on the history of sports in a state."

The book written by S Muthiah traces the history of 22 major sports in the state of Tamil Nadu, including cricket and hockey and minor sports.

IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey and Olympic Council of Asia's Director-International and NOC Relations Vinod Kumar Tiwari were present.

Parvathy Muthiah, editor of the book, was also present.

The book provides a commentary on 32 major sports. Each chapter (43 in all) aims to provide an insight into the origin of a sport, its development and infrastructure, the remarkable events and achievements of the sportspersons, their coaches and administrators.