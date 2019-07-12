IOA takes over administration of hard-pressed Assam Olympic Association, Indian Golf Union

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association has formed an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of its Assam unit and hold elections, while also constituting a governance committee for similar purpose in golf.

The four-year term of the office bearers of the Assam Olympic Association, headed by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, has already ended and it had last informed the IOA about its intention to hold elections in February this year.

The AOA did not ultimately hold the elections and the IOA was forced to form an ad-hoc committee to "oversee governance and manage affairs" of the state Olympic body and hold elections within six months.

The ad-hoc committee will be headed by IOA joint secretary SM Bali and will also have two members in Mushtaque Ahmad and Sunil Elangbam.

The sport of golf has also been embroiled in administrative mess for some time and elections were not being held after the term of the office bearers, elected in 2016, expired in October 2018.

In view of this, the IOA has formed a five-member Golf Governance Committee, to be headed by Kavita Singh, to reform governance, liaise with all stakeholders, ensure compliance of norms and help Indian Golf Union conduct elections.

The committee will also oversee all aspects of participation of athletes and officials in the Tokyo Olympics qualifier competitions/events in the interim period.

The other members of the committee are Mukesh Kumar, Onkar Singh, Vir Srivastava and one nominee of International Golf Federation.

