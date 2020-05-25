You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

IOA president Narinder Batra nominates joint secretary Rakesh Gupta to record minutes of EC, GB meetings

Sports Press Trust of India May 25, 2020 22:10:08 IST

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Monday nominated joint secretary Rakesh Gupta as the official 'minutes recorder' for its Executive Committee and General Body meetings.

IOA president Narinder Batra nominates joint secretary Rakesh Gupta to record minutes of EC, GB meetings

File image of IOA president Narinder Batra. Getty images

The minutes of the IOA Executive Committee are to be circulated within 14 days of the meeting and that of the Annual General Meeting/Special General Meeting within 30 days.

"Since the time I have taken over as president IOA, i.e. from December 2017, the minutes have not been sent on time even once and are delayed by months," Batra said in a letter to Gupta.

"Hence, I have decided to nominate you as the official minutes recorder for all IOA EC meetings, IOA AGM and IOA SGM till such time the next elections are held in 2021."

Batra said this was being done for the purposes of "good governance and transparency".

"This is with immediate effect," he added.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 22:10:08 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres