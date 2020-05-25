IOA president Narinder Batra nominates joint secretary Rakesh Gupta to record minutes of EC, GB meetings

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Monday nominated joint secretary Rakesh Gupta as the official 'minutes recorder' for its Executive Committee and General Body meetings.

The minutes of the IOA Executive Committee are to be circulated within 14 days of the meeting and that of the Annual General Meeting/Special General Meeting within 30 days.

"Since the time I have taken over as president IOA, i.e. from December 2017, the minutes have not been sent on time even once and are delayed by months," Batra said in a letter to Gupta.

"Hence, I have decided to nominate you as the official minutes recorder for all IOA EC meetings, IOA AGM and IOA SGM till such time the next elections are held in 2021."

Batra said this was being done for the purposes of "good governance and transparency".

"This is with immediate effect," he added.