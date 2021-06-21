On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, several players and sports organisations tweeted about the benefits of this ancient practice.

Any form of exercise improves health, but it is the ancient practice of yoga that not only nurtures physical but also mental health. Yoga can help COVID-19 patients who are living in isolation in calming down their anxieties. Several sportspersons also practice yoga to maintain their health and wellbeing. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, several players and sports organisations tweeted about the benefits of this ancient practice.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju shared multiple pictures of himself doing yoga. Rijiju can be seen performing many yoga asanas alone in the picture.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also shared a video of Rijiju’s photographs where the minister can be seen performing several yoga asanas. SAI also shared a Yoga Day Quiz for those who want to test their knowledge about the ancient practice.

"Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame."- B.K.S. Iyengar Catch glimpses of Honourable Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri @KirenRijiju starting his day with Yoga & keeping up with his practice. pic.twitter.com/qCIEPEJjcc — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 21, 2021

How well do you Know Yoga? Test your knowledge with our Yoga quiz! Comment and Share to find out who is the most aware out of you all. Stay tuned for the answers.#BeWithYogaBeAtHome #IDY2021 #FitnessWithYoga #NewIndiaFitIndia @moayush @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/wTz3Qm60pJ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 21, 2021

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal posted a picture of herself performing yoga. She tweeted it with the hashtag ‘Yoga for Wellness’.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted an image in which he can be seen doing Sirsasana (headstand). He said that yoga is the most remarkable gift that India has given to the world.

Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/e370WWedOc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021

Wrestler Babita Phogat, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared pictures from a yoga session performed in Haryana’s Dadri. She can be seen performing yoga asanas with several people at the venue.

आज 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर जनता कॉलेज स्टेडियम चरखी दादरी में योगा कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। योग को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान दिलाने का श्रेय माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जाता है। शरीर, मन व बुद्धि को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए योग अवश्य करें। pic.twitter.com/OdBjOON4JC — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 21, 2021

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also posted a picture with his daughter where the two seem to be performing surya namaskar asana.

Kids now are more excited about Yoga than we were at their age! Positive change! #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/2jVCcO0S3z — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2021

Similarly, cricketer Suresh Raina performed yoga with his daughter. He shared pictures on his Twitter account where the father-daughter duo are doing Surya Namaskar with greenery around.