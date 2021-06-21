Sports

International Yoga Day 2021: Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina and other sportspersons celebrate occasion

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, several players and sports organisations tweeted about the benefits of this ancient practice.

June 21, 2021
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal posted a picture of herself performing yoga. Twitter @NSaina

Any form of exercise improves health, but it is the ancient practice of yoga that not only nurtures physical but also mental health. Yoga can help COVID-19 patients who are living in isolation in calming down their anxieties. Several sportspersons also practice yoga to maintain their health and wellbeing. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, several players and sports organisations tweeted about the benefits of this ancient practice.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju shared multiple pictures of himself doing yoga. Rijiju can be seen performing many yoga asanas alone in the picture.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also shared a video of Rijiju’s photographs where the minister can be seen performing several yoga asanas. SAI also shared a Yoga Day Quiz for those who want to test their knowledge about the ancient practice.

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal posted a picture of herself performing yoga. She tweeted it with the hashtag ‘Yoga for Wellness’.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted an image in which he can be seen doing Sirsasana (headstand). He said that yoga is the most remarkable gift that India has given to the world.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared pictures from a yoga session performed in Haryana’s Dadri. She can be seen performing yoga asanas with several people at the venue.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also posted a picture with his daughter where the two seem to be performing surya namaskar asana.

Similarly, cricketer Suresh Raina performed yoga with his daughter. He shared pictures on his Twitter account where the father-daughter duo are doing Surya Namaskar with greenery around.

