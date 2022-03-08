As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we take a look at some of India’s most powerful sportswomen, who have excelled in their fields and brought laurels to the nation.

Indian women have overcome much adversity and have contributed to society in tremendous ways. Sports is one such field where Indian women have come forward to take centre stage, representing the country at national and international levels and making the nation proud by their stellar records.

PV Sindhu - Badminton

This badminton superstar is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. She won a silver at the age of 21 in the 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio and won a bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Sindhu has also won more than five medals at the World Badminton Championship and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the country. The strong minded and focused player has been felicitated with India’s third and fourth highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Mithali Raj - Cricket

Captain of the Indian women's team, the 39-year-old has truly redefined cricket in the country by being the only female star to surpass the 7,000-run mark in ODIs. The right-handed batter is also the first woman to play more than 200 ODIs. The technically sound batter has the ability to anchor an innings at the top of the order and is the only Indian captain (male or female) – to have led India to two 50-over World Cup finals. Raj was presented with the Arjuna Award in 2003 and the Padma Shri in 2015 for her immense contribution to the game.

Mary Kom - Boxer

Facing a number of challenges and adversities in her life, Mary Kom went on to become the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She is also the only boxer to have won eight World Women's Boxing Championship medals, along with winning a bronze in the 2012 Summer Olympics. ‘Magical Mary’ scripted history by winning a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has been felicitated with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for her sheer hard work and perseverance.

Saina Nehwal - Badminton

The first female and the second Indian shuttler to be ranked first in the world, Saina Nehwal can be credited for making badminton a popular sport in the country. Nehwal is India’s first badminton player to win an Olympic medal and has been awarded the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her outstanding achievements.

Tania Sachdev - Chess

Our very own Grandmaster, Tania Sachdev holds the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grand Master. She has won three silver medals and a bronze at the Women’s Asian Team championship and is a three-time Commonwealth Women’s Chess Champion. Sachdev was felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2009 for her exemplary performance in the world of chess.

Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat - Wrestling

These highly inspirational and hard-working sisters have given India a number of proud moments in sports history. While Geeta Phogat won India’s first ever gold in wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, younger sister Babita Phogat won a silver medal in the same tournament. She also went on to grab a gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, along with a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Geeta Phogat is also the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. These Haryanvi sisters have indeed made India proud in several wrestling championships.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting

Chanu made the tricolor soar a notch higher when she won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Women’s 49 kg category. This 27-year-old weightlifter had earlier grabbed a silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also won a gold in the World Weightlifting Championship in 2017 and another at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Chanu was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to the sport of weightlifting.

Rahi Sarnobat - Pistol Shooting

India’s ‘shooting star’ who competes in the 25 metre pistol shooting category, Sarnobat wrote history by winning two golds, one in 2010 and the other in 2014 Commonwealth Games. The 30-year-old also bagged a gold at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games and recently defeated Singapore with her teammates to clinch a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2022.

Oinam Bembem Devi - Football

Popularly known as the ‘Durga of Indian Football’, Bembem Devi is the first Indian woman footballer to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The Manipur footballer captained the Indian team and helped win the South Asian Games in 2010 and 2016, as well as three SAF Women’s Championship titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Currently in the top-ten in International Table Tennis Federation world mixed double rankings, 26-year-old Batra is India’s budding table tennis sensation. Batra won three medals at the 2015 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship and continued her steak of victories with three gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games. Currently, Batra is ranked 50th in the table tennis rankings.

