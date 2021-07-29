Several wildlife photographers have clicked images of the magnificent tiger in its full glory. Here are some memorable photos of the big cat

International Tigers Day is the day of Tigers, the magnificent cat species. Several photographers have clicked pictures of the creature in its full glory. While many would run away at the sound of a tiger around, wildlife photographers have clicked the animal up and close. Here are the photographers who have clicked breathtakingly beautiful pictures of tigers:

Rathika Ramasamy: Considered to be the number one wildlife photographer in the country, Ramaswamy clicked this image of a mother tiger with her cub.

Aishwarya Sridhar: While tigers are generally captured with intense looks, Sridhar snapped this tiger probably in the middle of a siesta. The magnificent creature from the cat family looks adorable as it rests and looks at the photographer.

Sagar Gosavi: The alluring picture of the tiger was clicked by Gosavi at the Jim Corbett National Park. The tiger can be seen coming out of the water after taking a dip as the picture captures water dripping from its tail.

Shaaz Jung: This thrilling close up of the tiger was clicked by Jung at the jungles of South India. He clicked this photograph around New Year.

Sudhir Shivaram: Wildlife photographer Shivaram clicked this shot of a mother tiger with her cub. The picture was taken at Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve.

Latika Nath: Regarded as the country’s first woman biologist, Nath clicked this close up of a tiger.

Steve Winter: The tiger in this photograph was caged to treat its amputated leg. The young Sumatran tiger cub had lost its leg due to a wire snare by poachers.