International Testing Agency announces launch of whistleblowing platform to report suspicions of doping
Lausanne: The International Testing Agency (ITA) on Monday announced the launch of a new whistleblowing platform to report suspicions of doping in sport.
The ITA, which was created in 2018 in cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the "Reveal" platform would be an "additional opportunity for informants to speak out".
"Not only does it provide our organisation with a new essential tool which will strengthen our fight for clean sport, it gives the sport and anti-doping community a wider coverage of whistleblowing opportunities," said ITA director-general Benjamin Cohen.
WADA already runs a similar platform called "Speak Up!".
"Since WADA launched the 'Speak Up!' programme in 2017, we have received hundreds of tips from whistleblowers that have assisted investigations and helped deliver justice," said the WADA director of intelligence and investigations Gunter Younger.
"WADA commends the ITA for developing and launching 'Reveal', and we encourage other anti-doping organisations to consider doing the same."
