International Olympic Day 2020: How athletes are celebrating and everything you need to know

International Olympic Day or World Olympic Day sees Olympians, athletes and fans from all over the world come together to promote the improvement of health through sport.

Celebrated annually on 23 June, International Olympic Day 2020 is seeing World Health Organisation (WHO) work alongside with IOC advocating for everyone to #BeActive in their daily routines.

The day also commemorates the foundation of the International Olympic Committee on 23 June 1894.

In January 1948 at its 42nd Session in Switzerland, the IOC approved the idea of an Olympic Day.

The first-ever Olympic Day was held on 23 June 1948, with a total of nine NOCs hosting ceremonies in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay and Venezuela.

A number of athletes and organisations took to social media to extend their greetings on International Olympic Day 2020.

Saina Nehwal recalled a "special moment" when she achieved the bronze medal in 2012 Olympics. "It was always my and my parents dream from the day I joined badminton in 1999 .Hardwork , belief and some sacrifices made it possible," she tweeted.

The first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics, Karnam Malleswari wished everyone on the day, writing, "May we sustain the spirit of Sport and unite the world in the true sense of Olympism."

Hockey India too posted on Twitter, writing, "today is a day for the world to make a ****, **** about Olympic values and ******** new sports," before going on to wish everyone a safe and happy International Olympic Day.

Shiva Keshavan, India's first representative at the Winter Olympic Games and a six-time Olympian posted, "Olympism is... Calling out to all Olympians and sports enthusiasts to tweet about what Olympism is to you!"

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar tweeted that Rio Olympics 2016 is closest to her heart.

Nova Peris, the first Aboriginal athlete to win Olympic gold posted, "I’m blessed to be a 2 x Olympian in different sports! #InternationalOlympicDay not only celebrates olympic values it’s a day for the world 2 get active! Let’s #BeActive in your daily routines! I’m playing A grade hockey still at 49."

Retired Australian track cyclist Anna Meares shared a throwback image from the last time she represented the country as she celebrated Olympic Day.

Director of Delhi United S.C. football club Shaji Prabhakaran wished everyone Happy Olympic Day and added, "Spread the values of Olympics and grow the participation in sports for the good of the World. Make sport a way of life."

Five-time gold medalist at the Paralympic games, Evan O'Hanlon shared a lengthy post on Instagram highlighting why the day holds so much of importance for him. The athlete stated that growing up he always wanted to be an Olympian among other things.

Australian Olympic Gold medallist sprinter Sally Pearson wished her fans on the occasion as well.