International Mountain Day 2020: UN stresses need for sustainable management of biodiversity; all you need to know

International Mountain Day is observed to celebrate the unique landform of the mountain and spread awareness about conserving the biodiversity that is dependent on the mountains. Nature lovers across the globe are brought together on this day to address the threats mountains face and to devise steps to protect the flora and fauna of the mountains.

The International Mountain Day is being celebrated by the United Nations member countries on 11 December.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, spoke about the importance of mountain ecosystems and pointed out that India was home to the Himalayas and other mountain ranges that are in turn home to rich biodiversity. He also said: “Mountain ecosystem plays an important role in shaping the sustainable development strategy of our country”.

India is home to the great Himalayas and many other mountain ranges with unique biodiversity. Mountain ecosystem plays an important role in shaping the sustainable development strategy of our country. #InternationalMountainDay #MountainMatters@moefcc @UNFCCC @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/8HZSX2en5T — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 11, 2020

International Mountain Day 2020: Theme

This year, the theme of International Mountain Day is Mountain Biodiversity. According to the United Nations, although the mountains have been the basis of rich biodiversity, conditions like “climate change, unsustainable farming practices, commercial mining, logging, and poaching” pose an increasing threat to that. Thus the “sustainable management of mountain biodiversity” must be taken up as a global priority.

The UN report further states that Sustainable Development Goal 15, target four, has been dedicated to the conservation of mountain biodiversity. This also comes under the United Nations’ goal for 2021 to 2030, which has been marked as the ‘UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’.

International Mountain Day 2020: Significance

Mountains are of immense importance to the sustenance of life on the planet. The UN says that mountains bore about 15 percent of the world's population and are also home to about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. These are also responsible for providing freshwater to about half of humanity. Hence, it becomes our duty to protect the mountains and the life it hosts.

On this day, people can organise an event among their friends and community to discuss and spread awareness about the conservation of mountains. Conversations may be started on social media using the hashtag #MountainsMatter.