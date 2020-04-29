International Dance Day 2020: ITI and UNESCO celebrate art with online events due to pandemic; all you need to know about it

Dance is a form of art which is performed in every corner of the world. Different regions, tribes and societies have their own dance forms. Over the years, people have also started taking it as a form exercise. In order to share the joy of dance with world and promote all forms of dance, International Dance Day is celebrated on 29 April.

Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO, created International Dance Day in 1982.

According to International Dance Day’s website, this day “acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth."

Every year on International Dance Day, a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI and circulated throughout the world.

For 2020, they have shared a message by dancer, choreographer and actor Gregory Vuyani Maqoma. Maqoma is known for his collaborations with well-known artists of this generation like Akram Khan, Vincent Mantsoe, Faustin Linyekula, among others. In 2019 Maqoma Collaborated with Idris Elba and Kwame Kwei-Armah in the production “Tree” produced by Manchester International Festival and the Young Vic.

Maqoma in his speech for International Dance Day 2020 has said, "As we dance with our bodies, tumbling in space and tangling together, we become a force of movement weaving hearts, touching souls and providing healing that is so desperately needed. And purpose becomes a single hydra-headed, invincible and indivisible dance. All we need now is to dance some more!!!"

International Dance Day 2020 celebrations

This year due to coronavirus outbreak ITI centres will not able to celebrate International Dance Day with events. The General Secretariat Team of ITI has urged all the members to celebrate International Dance Day 2020 online.

Who is Jean-Georges Noverre and why does he matter to dancers across world?

The father of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre was born on April 29, 1727. International Dance Day is celebrated on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Noverre was a French dancer who is believed to have helped ballet gain in stature as an independent art form.

It is believed the Noverre was greatly influenced by Austrian choreographer Franz Hilverding, who had already broken away from contemporary norms and choreographed several avante garde ballets dealing with human emotions.

The revolutionary treatise, Lettres sur la danse et sur les ballets from 1760, by the French choreographer brought about major reforms in ballet production. It stressed on the importance of dramatic motivation, which he called ballet d’action, and denounced overemphasis on technical skill.

