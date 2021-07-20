As much as 70 percent of the adult population living in countries including Russia, India, Germany, the US, UK has played chess at some point or the other in their lives. Around 605 million adults play chess regularly.

The United Nations recognises 20 July as International Chess Day or World Chess Day every year. The two-player strategy board game has as many as 2,000 variants. According to the UN website, the game Chaturanga originated between 319 to 543 CE in the Northern Indian Subcontinent is believed to be the earliest predecessor of chess. The game then spread along the Silk Roads west to Persia. Around 600 CE, the game arrived in Sassanid Persia and was named Shatranj. As much as 70 percent of the adult population living in countries including Russia, India, Germany, the US, UK has played chess at some point or the other in their lives. Around 605 million adults play chess regularly.

https://www.un.org/en/observances/world-chess-day

International Chess Day Significance:

The overall interest in the game of chess has reportedly doubled while players are also moving online to participate in virtual gaming events. Chess, like other recreational games, can be used to improve mental health and reduce anxiety. Chess is considered to be a game that has elements of scientific thinking and art. It is also affordable for most people and works towards the inclusion of people as it is played across regions. The UN also states that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals can be fulfilled using the opportunities offered by chess.