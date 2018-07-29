You are here:
International Champions Cup: Xherdan Shaqiri shines on debut to help Liverpool rout Manchester United

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 08:09:50 IST

Liverpool scored three second half goals as they wrapped up their pre-season tour of America on Saturday with a dominating 4-1 victory over Manchester United at Michigan Stadium.

Xherdan Shaqiri put a stamp on his Liverpool debut with a spectacular bicycle-kick goal to round out the scoring in the International Champions Cup match in front of a crowd of 1,01,000.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Michigan Stadium. Reuters

Shaqiri, of Switzerland, was one of five recent high-profile signings which saw Liverpool shell out more than £200 million ($260 million) in an attempt to close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City.

It was a nice way for the Reds to finish up their US exhibition swing as they now travel back to Merseyside before continuing their preparations for the season with a training camp in France beginning next week.

Sadio Mane converted a penalty to open the scoring for Liverpool in the 28th minute.

Manchester United's 22-year-old midfielder Andreas Pereira tied the game 1-1 in the 31st minute off a free kick.

But Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad seized command in the second half, starting with Daniel Sturridge's 66th-minute strike.

Shaqiri, 26, did the heavy lifting on the play, outmuscling a United defender and then slipping a pass back to Sturridge who made it 2-1.

Sheyi Ojo then scored off a spot-kick in the 74th minute. That set the stage for Shaqiri to bring the packed stadium to its feet eight minutes later with his overhead kick from inside the box off a nice feed from Ben Woodburn.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 08:09 AM

