International Champions Cup: Chelsea edge past Inter Milan on penalties to win opening game of pre-season tournament

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 12:54:04 IST

Nice: Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup.

Spain international Pedro struck after just eight minutes in Nice, slotting in a rebound after Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Willy Caballero during the penalty shootout against Inter Milan. Reuters

It was a second goal in as many games for Pedro, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, after he netted the winner in Monday's 1-0 victory over Perth Glory in Australia.

Inter levelled early in the second half through Roberto Gagliardini, whose drilled shot proved too much for Argentina's Caballero after fellow half-time substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko gave the ball away.

New Chelsea signing Jorginho nearly won it with a curling effort that forced Handanovic into a fine sprawling stop, while Tammy Abraham couldn't hit the target as he tried to steer home an Emerson cross.

Twenty-year-old Argentine Lautaro Martinez, who joined Inter from Racing Club at the start of July, almost snatched a winner for the Italians in stoppage time when his sharp first-time strike was well kept out by Caballero.

Caballero, who was dropped at the World Cup following a 3-0 group stage loss to Croatia, saved from Skriniar with his legs in the shootout before Cesar Azpilicueta converted the decisive spot-kick.

Chelsea play Premier League rivals Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday before wrapping up their pre-season campaign at home to Lyon on 7 August, two days after facing Manchester City in the Community Shield.


