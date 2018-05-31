You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri says much more awareness about the game among Indian fans now

Sports PTI May 31, 2018 19:41:25 IST

Mumbai: Two matches shy of his 100th international match, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri feels that there is much more "awareness about the game" in general among players and fans.

File picture of India's football team captain Sunil Chhetri. AFP

File picture of India's Sunil Chhetri. AFP

"They are much more aware and there is more awareness now. It is not only the players, but just the whole euphoria in the country. We as Indians are more aware (about the game)," said Chhetri on eve of his side's lung-opener against Chinese Taipei in the Inter-Continental Cup.

"The boys have more knowledge about the do's and don'ts. They are willing to take care of themselves and their nutrition," he added.

While 33-year-old Secundarabad-born Chhetri will play his 99th game tomorrow against Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena, he is slated to play his 100th game on 4 June against Kenya.

The skipper, who has 56 international goals to his name, stressed that he was fit and his team was ready for the multi-nation tournament.

"I am fully fit and we are ready for the tournament. It was a mixed bag when I first arrived for the Camp. There were players some of whom hadn't played for almost a month while there were some, who joined the camp straight from an AFC Cup match," Chhetri said.

Chhetri, who has been a youth icon, also emphasised that he would give his best when in national colours.

"It's an absolute honour for me to have played for my country. I have been involved with many coaches, players, physios and staff. I love playing for India and will give my best what I can," Chhetri, who also plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, added.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 19:41 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores