Intercontinental Cup: Kenya to play in four-nation tournament after South Africa's last-minute pull out

Sports PTI May 07, 2018 17:54:50 IST

Kenya have been roped in as a replacement for South Africa in the forthcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup after the South African Football Federation expressed its inability to participate in the four-nation tournament.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Besides Kenya from the CAF region, the Intercontinental Cup, which will kick off at the Mumbai Football Arena on 1 June, will have representation in the form of New Zealand from the Oceania region, and Chinese Taipei from the AFC region.

The Kenyan squad boasts a number of players who play across various professional premier leagues in Europe and other parts of the world.

The tournament is being organised to strengthen India's preparation for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the county's second qualification to the continental championship in eight years and fourth overall, the last being in Doha 2011.

The Indian national team which has been on an upsurge over the last couple of years is currently ranked 97 (as per April 2018 FIFA rankings) and was on an unbeaten run for 12 official matches for a span which extended from June 2016 to November 2017.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 17:54 PM

