You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Intercontinental Cup 2018: New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid says India will pose a tough challenge

Sports PTI Jun 06, 2018 12:51:37 IST

Mumbai: New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid admitted that it will be a big challenge for his boys to face India in their bid to keep their final hopes alive.

New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid. AIFF Website

New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid. AIFF Website

"We have to do everything to recover quickly. Unfortunately, the calendar has given us less days and we face the hosts on the last day, which is difficult. We saw India in the first two games and it will be a big challenge," Schmid told reporters after his side defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 in their Intercontinental Cup game in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

For the Kiwis, Myer Bevan scored in the 36th minute, when he calmly slotted the ball into the right-corner of the box to give 'All Whites' match-winning 1-0 lead at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

About the game, Schmid described his opponents as tough and said they took the game away via a penalty.

"Today (Tuesday) was very tight and defensive as the opponent was difficult. It was tough but at the end we took it away with a penalty. We had opportunities in both halves but the penalty might have made it easier," explained Schmid, adding that he was proud of his boys.

Meanwhile, losing coach Gary White said that to lose the game via a dodgy penlaty frustrated him.

"It was a great battle and to see my U-23 (boys) fight like that shows the great future of Chinese Taipei side. To lose (the game), by a dodgy penalty, frustrates me," White said.

"The officiating was totally unfair and for the game to be decided on a penalty was frustrating. The referees were okay, but had lapse in concentration. This is a friendly where everyone has to learn," he signed off.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:51 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores