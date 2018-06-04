Preview: Sunil Chhetri will be the cynosure of all eyes as he seeks to make his 100th international memorable by continuing his scoring spree in the Intercontinental Cup match against Kenya on Monday.
With 59 goals to his credit, the talismanic striker is India's all-time leading scorer.
Another win at the Mumbai Football Arena will ensure the home team's passage to the final of the tournament, which is being used as preparation for next year's Asian Cup.
The 97th ranked side is on a high having drubbed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the tournament opener.
Chhetri was in imperious form, scoring his third hat-trick in international football, and he would look to continue in the same manner against the physical stronger African team, which likes to attack.
Chhetri and his strike partner Jeje Lalpekhlua have shown in the past that if they get going, any defence can be breached.
India coach Stephen Constantine has an option upfront in Balwant Singh and, depending on the situation of the match, he can be considered.
If the Chhetri-led Indian forward line is able to strike at will again, then the Kenyans will have some tough time at the back.
India have an array of attacking midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Pranoy Halder, who clicked in the last game.
Udanta and Pranoy scored against Chinese Taipei and they will certainly start on Monday.
India has an equally strong defence with the experienced Sandesh Jhinghan and Pritam Kotal manning the backline. Add to it the likes of Narayan Das and Subhashis Bose, and the line-up looks solid.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the best in the business and his role will be crucial after a game in which his service was rarely required.
Constantine was pleased after his side put up a dominant show in the last game but had warned that they should not get carried away.
India are ranked much higher and are used to the conditions here.
Kenya, on the other hand, would look to spoil Chhetri's party.
Their coach Sebastian Minge had described India as a quality side.
India Squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalruatthara, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Subhasish Bose
MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Md. Rafique, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte
FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Alen Deory.
Match starts at 8 PM.
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 20:31 PM
Highlights
25' IND 0-0 KEN
Sunil Chhetri almost scores after a mixup in the Kenyan defence allows the Indian captain to have an attempt on goal. The goalkeeper is off his line and Chhetri almost catches him out. Chhetri! Chhetri chant rings round the stadium. The place is absolutely buzzing now. Electric atmosphere
15' IND 0-0 KEN
Kenya dominating territorially without causing much threat. They have lined up in a 4-4-2 formation. The visitors appear pretty athletic.
The conditions though aren't helping either team. It's a crazy downpour
5' IND 0-0 KEN
India starting in a typical 4-4-1-1 formation. The midfield duo of Anirudh Thapa and Prannoy Halder are going to be tested physically.
With the rain lashing in, the pitch at the Mumbai Football Arena is going to be tested as well
20:29 (IST)
20:22 (IST)
The general stands are full. About 20% of the seats in VIP stands that are allocated by the organising body are empty. Tells you a story doesn't it. The public has responded to the captain's plea, but those precious few who run the sport in our country still need convincing it appears
20:19 (IST)
20:11 (IST)
Indian football legends IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia are in attendance for Sunil Chhetri's 100th match
20:10 (IST)
The weather right now at Mumbai
20:08 (IST)
20:02 (IST)
The game is underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. The stadium is almost 70% full
20:00 (IST)
Brilliant atmosphere. This is what Sunil Chhetri had asked for. To add to it it has started rain. Kick off is minutes away
19:59 (IST)
Here are a bunch of fans who have turned out in the Indian jerseys to support the Blue Tigers
19:58 (IST)
People queuing outside the ticket counter ahead of the kick-off
19:56 (IST)
Vande Mataram!! It's a trademark of the Mumbai crowd. The Indian National song rings the stadium as teams head out.
India are unchanged and Sunil Chhetri gets his 100th cap
19:55 (IST)
It's time for the national anthems and it is an encouraging turnout at the Mumbai Football Arena
19:55 (IST)
Clear rise in the crowd turnout today. The stadium is already half full and there are plenty of people yet to come in.
We can expect the stadium to completely fill by 8:30
19:52 (IST)
After India captain Sunil Chhetri's plea, the fans reacted almost instantaneously and the Mumbai Football Arena was sold out for the 2nd match against Kenya. Here's Firstpost's Vaibhav Shah writing on the match being sold out in an unprecedented fashion
19:45 (IST)
Here's G Rajaraman's take on AIFF's lack of effort to promote the game in India
19:34 (IST)
Here's Firstpost's Kaushal Shukla interacting with India captain Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam Bhattacharya
19:28 (IST)
Watch Firstpost correspondent Kaushal Shukla preview the match from outside the Mumbai Football Arena
19:13 (IST)
The tickets for Monday's match has been sold out with the fans rallying behind the Indian team lead by Sunil Chhetri.
19:12 (IST)
This will be India captain Sunil Chhetri's 100th appearance for the Blue Tigers. His passionate appeal for fans to come watch the Indian football team Live in action has resulted in impressive turnouts for the 2nd group fixture against Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena.
18:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena.