Intercontinental Cup 2018: From Sunil Chhetri to Virender Sehwag, here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over Kenya

Sports FP Sports Jun 05, 2018 00:19:17 IST

India football captain Sunil Chhetri marked his 100th appearance for the Blue Tigers by being the strikeforce behind the team's 3-0 victory over Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday.

This victory was memorable for more than one reason as this match was played in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

On Saturday, Chhetri took to social media to send out a heartfelt request to the people of India to support their national football team. He urged people to come and fill the stadiums and relish the experience of watching their team in action. The 33-year-old believed that irrespective of the result of the matches, the team would put up a worthy showing for the fans every single time.

The plea sent social media into a tizzy and the power of this particular medium was seen in its full glory as not just India but the world football community endorsed the views of the Indian skipper.

Chhetri's clarion call was heard loud enough as the Mumbai Football Arena, the venue of the Intercontinental Cup, was filled with fans and the online ticketing agency BookMyShow said that tickets to the match were sold out hours before the start.

With Chhetri and Co keeping up their word of giving it their all by overcoming heavy downpour in the first half of the match to win the match, courtesy of goals from the captain and Jeje Lalpekhlua, the Twitter world went berserk in its appreciation of the Blue Tigers, who clearly became the toast of the nation on a Monday evening.

After the match, the man-of-the-moment Sunil Chhetri responded to the unbridled love and unprecedented response to his video

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian team goalkeeper also took to Twitter to thank the Mumbai crowd for pulling all stops to make it to the game.

Players from other sports also extended their wishes to Chhetri and Co. Indian hockey captain and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh wished Chhetri on his 100 appearances

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too joined in the legion of Twitterati to shower praises on Chhetri and the team 

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too chipped in with his wishes

Virender Sehwag showered his praises on the team and captain Sunil Chhetri 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the sports minister, was one of the first people to congratulate the well-deserved victory

Praful Patel, president of the All India Football Federation, also wished the boys of Indian football

Aaditya Thackeray, the young Shiv Sena scion praised the Mumbai fans for their support.

Hindi actor Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to share his excitement about the match


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 00:19 AM

