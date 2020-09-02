Inter Milan have no plans to sign Lionel Messi, says club's sporting director Piero Ausilio
Rome: Inter Milan have no plans to try and sign Lionel Messi nor the financial means to engineer a deal for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, a club official said on Tuesday.
"I don't know where some ideas can come from," Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia. The Serie A runners-up have been linked with a move for Messi along with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Barcelona.
"No coach, no president wouldn't want Messi in their team. But the reality is very different," he added, as the Italian transfer window officially opened on Tuesday.
"Our reality is a sensible transfer market."
Ausilio also said the club was in negotiations with Roma to sign Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov while insisting Lautaro Martinez will stay put despite longstanding interest from Barcelona.
