Intelligence agencies seek reports from SSB, UP Police on Pakistan national Seema Haider

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police have been asked to provide information on Seema Haider, who travelled from Pakistan’s Karachi to Noida via Nepal.

Upon learning that Seema Haider had entered India illegally in order to marry and live with her Indian spouse, a top official stated that the agencies had been informed. They had requested a full report from the SSB and UP Police.

After becoming friends with Sachin Meena through an online game, Haider travelled to India to live with him.

The pair moved in together and began living in Greater Noida. But on July 4, Meena was imprisoned for harbouring illegal immigrants, while Haider was detained for entering India without a visa.

“Intelligence agencies have asked report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being verified by police personnel at border. We have also demanded report from UP Police as she entered to India via UP border and stayed with her partner for many days,” the official said.

The officer went on to say that they are investigating who helped the woman arrive in India from Pakistan and that they are checking the assertions she made about her journey in TV interviews.

“We are also taking help of technical team to verify her story of her arrival in India. We are also trying to get information about her background as much as possible,” the official said.

The SSB is primarily responsible for guarding India’s borders with two countries – Nepal and Bhutan. Another officer said that unlike other borders, India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan borders are devoid of fencing.

“People from both the countries travel across on daily basis. Border guarding forces keep watch on movement but because of multiple entries it is impossible to keep watch on every person,” the officer said.

On Monday, a team of UP ATS questioned Seema Haider in Noida.