Injured Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa undergoes 17-hour surgery, says last few weeks have been toughest

Paris: American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa, who suffered multiple injuries in the Formula 2 Grand Prix accident that killed Anthoine Hubert at Spa in late August, has undergone a 17-hour operation and admitted he has faced his "toughest weeks".

The 20-year-old had the marathon surgery in a London hospital with his entourage describing the operation as "a success".

"After 17 hours in the operating room on Sunday, he came out with an encouraging prognosis from doctors, who felt that the surgery had been successful," said a statement.

Correa was he was prepared for further battles in his recovery.

"This past few weeks have been extremely tough, tougher than anything I have ever faced both physically and mentally," he said in a statement released by F2 organisers.

"I understand my future regarding the recovery of my legs, specifically my right leg is still quite uncertain, and that my physical rehab will be extremely long and complicated.

"I am still processing everything that has, and is, happening."

Correa will remain in hospital in London and is scheduled to undergo another operation, "less complex, in two weeks," said one of his entourage.

"The doctors estimate that he will be able to leave in approximately six weeks," a statement said.

The coming year will be devoted to rehabilitation and other surgical procedures "with the goal to regain the full use of his right foot and ankle".

Correa broke both his legs and suffered spinal injuries before being placed in an induced coma after the accident at Spa on 31 August.

The Quito-born racer was travelling at 170 mph (270 kph) when he collided with Hubert's car.

Hubert, 20, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race.