Sports

Injured defender Pepe out of Portugal's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sporting defender Luis Neto will take Pepe's place in coach Fernando Santos' squad, the FPF said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Agence France-Presse March 22, 2021 16:54:49 IST
Injured defender Pepe out of Portugal's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

File image of Pepe (R). AFP

Pepe has withdrawn from Portugal's first three upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering an injury in a league match for Porto, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said.

Sporting defender Luis Neto will take Pepe's place in coach Fernando Santos' squad, the FPF said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Pepe was due to return to the Selecao for the first time since October. The 38-year-old former Real Madrid defender picked up a "muscle injury in his right leg" in a 2-1 league win at Portimonense on Saturday, Porto said.

Portugal will begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar against Azerbaijan in Turin on Wednesday in a match relocated to Italy for health reasons.

The European champions then travel to Serbia on Saturday and Luxembourg three days later.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio has also been forced to withdraw from the squad after failing to recover from a head injury sustained playing for his club Wolverhampton. He was replaced by Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Updated Date: March 22, 2021 16:54:49 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Pepe Le Pew's absence from Space Jam 2 evokes debates on cancel culture, sexism
Entertainment

Pepe Le Pew's absence from Space Jam 2 evokes debates on cancel culture, sexism

Pepe Le Pew came into the limelight last week after a New York Times columnist said Pepe "normalised rape culture."

‘True champions never break’: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to move on from Champions League exit
Sports

‘True champions never break’: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to move on from Champions League exit

The Juventus star spoke for the first time since the Serie A champions crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a Round of 16 loss to Porto

Champions League: Fabio Capello questions Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo over Cristiano Ronaldo's error against Porto
Sports

Champions League: Fabio Capello questions Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo over Cristiano Ronaldo's error against Porto

Juventus won the game 3-2 but was eliminated on away goals after Tuesday's match ended 4-4 on aggregate.