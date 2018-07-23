Inigo Calderon to be part of Chennaiyin FC's title defence in ISL 2018-19 after extending contract by one year

Chennai: Spanish defender Inigo Calderon has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC, the Indian Super League Champion, by one year, the club said on Monday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard played in 20 of the clubs 21 ISL games last season, most of them in the right back position, a club release said.

Solid in defence and dangerous while moving forward, 'Caldi' scored three goals in Chennaiyin's march to a second ISL title.

He was conferred the "Fittest Player of the League" award after he had put in a stellar performance during the 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC in last season's final.

"I am very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC for one more season... I am looking forward to the challenge of defending the title. Hard work lies ahead!," he said

The team's head coach John Gregory said he was delighted to see Calderon back in the team.

"His experience will prove crucial as we look to defend the ISL title," he said.