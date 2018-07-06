Despite their dismal 0-2 win-loss record against the Indonesian pair, Fukushima and Hirota have started confidently. Lots of deception, especially from Fukushima from back of the court. Japan lead 6-3.
Preview: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan's Aya Ohori, while HS Prannoy eked out a three-game victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to enter the quarter-finals of the $1,250,000 Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.
World No 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semi-finals at Malaysia Open last week, didn't break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17 21-14 in a 36-minute women's singles match. This is Sindhu's fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.
The Indian will face either Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan or China's He Bingjiao next.
Prannoy then recovered from an opening game loss to outwit Wang 21-23 21-15 21-13 in an entertaining men's singles contest that lasted an hour. He is likely to meet third seed and All England champion Shi Yuqi of China.
In the opening game, World No 17 Wang opened up a 14-10 lead but Prannoy soon narrowed it down to 13-14 with the help of two good-looking smashes and a quick return to serve.
Wang again curved out a 17-14 advantage with a cross court smash. Prannoy gained two more points at the net and clawed back at 19-19 after Wang went out. Another precise return at the back line handed him a game point but he squandered it.
Prannoy made a judgemental error and miscued a net return before a lucky net chord helped Wang to pocket the opening game.
Prannoy upped his game after the change of ends and moved to a 11-8 lead after Wang found the net. The Indian extended his lead to 17-12 with few swift returns. Eventually two successive net errors by Wang helped Prannoy to bounce back in the contest.
In the decider, Prannoy was more aggressive as he zoomed to a 10-2 lead but also made few easy errors to allow Wang claw back t0 5-10 before a mistimed shot at the net by the Chinese Taipei shuttler gave Prannoy a healthy 11-5 lead at the break.
The Indian continued to rule the roast after the breather as he lead 19-13.
Wang hit wide and next failed to return another angled return from Prannoy to hand over the match to the Indian.
Earlier, Sindhu erased an early 0-3 deficit to surge to 10-8 and 16-12 lead and held on to her own despite a charge from Ohori.
In the second game, the Indian produced a more dominating display as she moved to a 10-3 advantage and consolidated it to grab a 17-8 lead.
Ohori narrowed the lead to 12-17 but Sindhu soon shut the door comfortably.
Right, so time for men's singles action. Japan's Kento Momota plays local boy Tommy Sugiarto for a place in last-four.
Time for women's doubles fixture. Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia will play Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. The local pair has won both their previous encounters against their Japanese rivals.
Time for second match of the day. It's the men's doubles category and Indonesia's Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto are playing Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.
14:10 (IST)
Amazing game, this. Petersen-Kolding take the opening game 22-20,but this could have gone either way. Game 2 promises a lot
13:45 (IST)
13:39 (IST)
13:25 (IST)
Sugiarto is nursing a niggle, which explains his restricted movements, especially on his backhand side. This is just one-way traffic now. Momota leads 10-2. Matter of time, I'd say.
13:17 (IST)
Momota takes the first game 21-11. He is looking unstoppable now. Shows his full range and covers the court so well. Also, the fact he is a retrieving machine does help.
13:11 (IST)
11-7 leads Kento Momota at break. He has been superb today, mixing deft touches at net with savage smashes from the back-court. Sugiarto is hanging in, though.
13:02 (IST)
Pretty long rally to begin with, with both players testing each other. High tosses and deft netplay, before Momota fetches the first point with a brutal jump-smash.
12:59 (IST)
Right, so time for men's singles action. Japan's Kento Momota plays local boy Tommy Sugiarto for a place in last-four.
12:58 (IST)
12:41 (IST)
Wow, what a comeback from local girls. With crowd behind them, Polii-Rahayu lead 16-13 in second game. This is headed for a third game, or is it?
12:20 (IST)
17 minutes is all it takes for Fukushima-Hirota to take the first game 21-14. The Indonesian pair did try to mount a comeback, but the deficit was just too much. Over to second game!
12:14 (IST)
Fukushima-Hirota lead Polii-Rahayu 11-8 at break in first game. Good, attacking badminton from the Japanese women.
12:06 (IST)
Despite their dismal 0-2 win-loss record against the Indonesian pair, Fukushima and Hirota have started confidently. Lots of deception, especially from Fukushima from back of the court. Japan lead 6-3.
11:57 (IST)
Time for women's doubles fixture. Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia will play Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. The local pair has won both their previous encounters against their Japanese rivals.
11:53 (IST)
11:46 (IST)
It's all downhill for the local boys. The Chinese-Taipei's pair has sped to 11-2 lead in second game!
11:39 (IST)
Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng take the first game 21-13. Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto have been thoroughly outplayed so far. Can they mount a recovery in second game?
11:30 (IST)
At break in first game, Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng lead local boys 11-7.
11:26 (IST)
Time for second match of the day. It's the men's doubles category and Indonesia's Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto are playing Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.
11:16 (IST)
11:11 (IST)
The Chinese are rapidly closing the gap, but Ahmad-Natsir are hanging by a narrow 14-12 lead in second game. The Istora Gelora Bung Karno arena has come alive!
11:07 (IST)
Ahmad Natsir, after taking the first game 21-17, lead at breat in second game at 11-8.
10:44 (IST)
Right, then! Time to get rolling. First up is the mixed doubles match between China's Zhand Nan- Li Yinhui and the local team of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir. And Ahmad-Natsir have raced to 9-4 lead!
10:03 (IST)
Third-ranked Sindhu plays seventh-ranked He Bingjiao in Jakarta's Istora Gelora Bung Karno arena while 14th-ranked Prannoy will face All-England champion and third-ranked Chinese Shi Yuqi.
09:47 (IST)
