Despite their dismal 0-2 win-loss record against the Indonesian pair, Fukushima and Hirota have started confidently. Lots of deception, especially from Fukushima from back of the court. Japan lead 6-3.
Preview: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan's Aya Ohori, while HS Prannoy eked out a three-game victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to enter the quarter-finals of the $1,250,000 Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.
World No 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semi-finals at Malaysia Open last week, didn't break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17 21-14 in a 36-minute women's singles match. This is Sindhu's fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.
The Indian will face either Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan or China's He Bingjiao next.
Prannoy then recovered from an opening game loss to outwit Wang 21-23 21-15 21-13 in an entertaining men's singles contest that lasted an hour. He is likely to meet third seed and All England champion Shi Yuqi of China.
In the opening game, World No 17 Wang opened up a 14-10 lead but Prannoy soon narrowed it down to 13-14 with the help of two good-looking smashes and a quick return to serve.
Wang again curved out a 17-14 advantage with a cross court smash. Prannoy gained two more points at the net and clawed back at 19-19 after Wang went out. Another precise return at the back line handed him a game point but he squandered it.
Prannoy made a judgemental error and miscued a net return before a lucky net chord helped Wang to pocket the opening game.
Prannoy upped his game after the change of ends and moved to a 11-8 lead after Wang found the net. The Indian extended his lead to 17-12 with few swift returns. Eventually two successive net errors by Wang helped Prannoy to bounce back in the contest.
In the decider, Prannoy was more aggressive as he zoomed to a 10-2 lead but also made few easy errors to allow Wang claw back t0 5-10 before a mistimed shot at the net by the Chinese Taipei shuttler gave Prannoy a healthy 11-5 lead at the break.
The Indian continued to rule the roast after the breather as he lead 19-13.
Wang hit wide and next failed to return another angled return from Prannoy to hand over the match to the Indian.
Earlier, Sindhu erased an early 0-3 deficit to surge to 10-8 and 16-12 lead and held on to her own despite a charge from Ohori.
In the second game, the Indian produced a more dominating display as she moved to a 10-3 advantage and consolidated it to grab a 17-8 lead.
Ohori narrowed the lead to 12-17 but Sindhu soon shut the door comfortably.
Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 17:27 PM
With this, the Indian challenge ends in Indonesia Open. However, the action continues at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. Men's World No 1 Viktor Axelsen and Women's World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying will be in action soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
THAT'S IT!
Sindhu saved two match points, but the gap was just too big. She falls 21-14, 21-15 to He Bingjiao.
It's a barrage of smashes from He Bingjiao, and Sindhu has a clear problem with that. Her defence is being tested by the Chinese, who is not holding herself back from going on all-out attack. Bingjiao leads 16-11 in second game.
The Chinese leads 11-9 at break in second game. Sindhu was better in this game, but He Bingjiao clearly had more control on her rallies. On current evidence, Bingjiao is on her way to semis.
Sindhu's 4-point lead has been cut to one point at 7-6, and as I type, Bingjiao has taken a 9-7 lead. This is increasingly looking tough for Sindhu.
Coach Pullela Gopichand was seen having a word with Sindhu. She looks tired already. She really needs to construct some rallies and string together few points. Positive start in second game though as Sindhu takes 5-1 lead.
He Bingjiao takes the opening game 21-14. Thoroughly dominated Sindhu.
Six points on the trot for Bingjiao. 18-11 in her favour. Sindhu needs to step up now, maybe prolong the rallies and nail her on the backcourt?
11-10 to the Chinese in first game. Sindhu started slowly but is looking to get back in groove. The drop shots and half-smashes made an appearance too.
PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao are on court for their quarterfinal. They start by testing each other before resorting to deft netplay. Bingjiao leads 7-5 before a rasping body smash from Sindhu makes is 7-6 in first game.
On Court 2, India's HS Prannoy has gone down 21-17, 21-18 to China's Shi Yuqi in 39 minutes. With that, India's men's challenge ends in Indonesia. Over to Sindhu vs He Bingjiao now.
It's over, and Lee Chong Wei is in semis. Beats the young challenger 21-13, 22-20. Wasn't a cakewalk, but that's where experience counts.
Prannoy though is holding on. After losing the first game, 21-17, he draws level 18-18 in Game 2
MATCH POINT!
What a rally. Each of those 49 shots were absolutely brilliant from these two, until LCW nails it with a searing smash.
On Court 2, Prannoy trails All England champion Shi Yuqi 14-11. He has beaten Shi Yuqi only once in four previous attempts.
Back on Court 1, the Lee Chong Wei-Wangcharoen duel is tantalisingly poised at 18-16 in the Malaysian's favour.
Meanwhile on Court 2, HS Prannoy has lost the first game to China's Shi Yuqi 17-21 and trails the second game 7-9.
This is a more even game now. Wangcharoen is slowly settling into good rhythm, and has taken a 10-8 lead with a beautiful jump-smash drop shot. And as I type, the youngster has taken another point and goes into break at 11-8 in second game.
Lee Chong Wei takes the first game 21-13. He is bossing young Wangcharoen.
Lee Chong Wei leads 11-7 at break in first game. Just 7 minutes of play and both these men have shown their class already. Wangcharoen is looking to attack, but LCW has held fort.
On to some men's singles action now, before we move to PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao. Malaysia Open winner Lee Chong Wei meets 19-year-old Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen.
That's about it! 21-12, 21-12 and Sung Ji Hyun is in semis!
Sung Ji Hyun takes the first game 21-12 in just 18 minutes. Intanon has looked a bit out of sorts and has committed a lot of unforced errors.
Sung Ji Hyun has the advantage at half-way stage of first game. 11-9, says the scoreboard, and there really has been little to separate these two so far.
Some women's singles now. Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon plays Sung Ji Hyun from South Korea for a place in last four.
What a win by the Indonesian pair. It was not exactly a pleasant match, with multiple confrontations with the opposition as well as chair umpire. They conceded three straight points after a prolonged argument with the umpire, but hang on to secure a hard-fought win.
20-22, 22-20, 21-18. That tells the story.
This has been amazing recovery from the hosts. After losing the first game 22-20, they wrested back the second with an identical margin and are leading third 19-14. But hang on, there's a prolonged discussion between the Indonesian players and the chair umpire over a point. The Indonesians are visibly worked up, but the game resumes, finally.
Amazing game, this. Petersen-Kolding take the opening game 22-20,but this could have gone either way. Game 2 promises a lot
Time for some men's doubles action. Top-seeded and World No 1 Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo take on Denmark's Mads Conard-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding. The local boys have a 5-2 win-loss record over the Danes.
Momota ends Sugiarto's agony. Takes the quarter-final with a facile 21-11, 21-15 win over Tommy Sugiarto, whose niggle made the Japanese look all the more unbeatable. Full credit to Momota though for putting up an exhibition of high-quality badminton. What a player!
Sugiarto is nursing a niggle, which explains his restricted movements, especially on his backhand side. This is just one-way traffic now. Momota leads 10-2. Matter of time, I'd say.
Momota takes the first game 21-11. He is looking unstoppable now. Shows his full range and covers the court so well. Also, the fact he is a retrieving machine does help.
11-7 leads Kento Momota at break. He has been superb today, mixing deft touches at net with savage smashes from the back-court. Sugiarto is hanging in, though.
Pretty long rally to begin with, with both players testing each other. High tosses and deft netplay, before Momota fetches the first point with a brutal jump-smash.
Right, so time for men's singles action. Japan's Kento Momota plays local boy Tommy Sugiarto for a place in last-four.
What a great match that was! Japan's Fukushima-Hirota have beaten the local pair of Polii-Rahayu in straight games. 21-14, 22-20 is the scoreline, but that second game was quite an exhibition. Amazing, amazing grit by all four ladies.
Wow, what a comeback from local girls. With crowd behind them, Polii-Rahayu lead 16-13 in second game. This is headed for a third game, or is it?
17 minutes is all it takes for Fukushima-Hirota to take the first game 21-14. The Indonesian pair did try to mount a comeback, but the deficit was just too much. Over to second game!
Fukushima-Hirota lead Polii-Rahayu 11-8 at break in first game. Good, attacking badminton from the Japanese women.
Despite their dismal 0-2 win-loss record against the Indonesian pair, Fukushima and Hirota have started confidently. Lots of deception, especially from Fukushima from back of the court. Japan lead 6-3.
Time for women's doubles fixture. Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia will play Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. The local pair has won both their previous encounters against their Japanese rivals.
It's all over for the local boys. Chinese-Taipei's Liao-Su have beaten Angriawan-Haridianto in straight games. 21-13, 21-8 reads the final scoreline.
It's all downhill for the local boys. The Chinese-Taipei's pair has sped to 11-2 lead in second game!
Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng take the first game 21-13. Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto have been thoroughly outplayed so far. Can they mount a recovery in second game?
At break in first game, Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng lead local boys 11-7.
Time for second match of the day. It's the men's doubles category and Indonesia's Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto are playing Chinese-Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.
That's it! Olympic champions and local team of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Nastir have beaten China's Zhand Nan- Li Yinhui the quarter-final 21-17, 21-14.
The Chinese are rapidly closing the gap, but Ahmad-Natsir are hanging by a narrow 14-12 lead in second game. The Istora Gelora Bung Karno arena has come alive!
Ahmad Natsir, after taking the first game 21-17, lead at breat in second game at 11-8.
Right, then! Time to get rolling. First up is the mixed doubles match between China's Zhand Nan- Li Yinhui and the local team of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir. And Ahmad-Natsir have raced to 9-4 lead!