Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indonesia Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth to face Kento Momota in 1st round; PV Sindhu takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 16:46:22 IST

Jakarta: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth will look to find a chink in Kento Momota's armour when he locks horns with the in-form Japanese in the opening match of the $12,50,000 Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday.

Two days ago, Srikanth was outwitted by the 22-year-old Momota en route to his appearance at the Malaysian Open final and the Indian will have to produce his top game to trouble the former world number 2 rival, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one-year ban on charges of illegal gambling.

Momota, whose run of 21 successive wins was cut short by Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei in the finals on Sunday, has defeated Srikanth six times in nine meetings, a statistic which the Indian will be keen to change.

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, who also reached the semi-finals last week, will look to continue her consistent performance when she opens the proceedings against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal, who made an opening-round exit in Malaysia, takes on Indonesia's Dinar Dyah Ayustine.

For 16-year-old Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka, it will be about gaining experience and confidence by putting a good show when she crosses swords with Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in her campaign opener.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy will have an arduous task of surpassing the legendary Lin Dan of China in his campaign opener, while Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth will face Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei for the second time in two weeks, hoping to outwit the World No 15 rival this time and cross the opening hurdle after an early exit in the last tournament.

After a first-round exit in Malaysia, Sameer Verma too will look to keep his campaign alive this week when he takes on Germany's Rasmus Gemke in the opening round.

In the men's doubles, Japanese combo of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe will stand in the way of Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will meet third seeds Chinese Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan.

Women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram will fancy their chances when they square off against Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will face a tough test in their opening clash with fourth-seeded Chinese duo of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 16:46 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores