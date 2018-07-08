Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Indonesia Open 2018: Kento Momota beats Viktor Axelsen in final; Tai Tzu Ying claims women's singles title

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 08, 2018 17:49:08 IST

Jakarta: Japanese shuttler Kento Momota claimed his second Indonesia Open badminton title on Sunday after defeating first-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the tournament's men's singles final.

Kento Momota of Japan poses after beating Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles badminton final match at the Indonesia Open. AFP

Kento Momota poses after beating Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles badminton final match at the Indonesia Open. AFP

The 23-year-old started the men's singles match with a convincing lead 11-1 to the first game's interval before closing the match 21-14 and 21-9 after several unforced errors by the Dane.

Momota won bronze in the 2015 Indonesia Open but was slapped with a 12-month ban by the Japan Badminton Association the following year after being caught gambling in an illegal casino.

This is Momota's biggest title since his 2017 comeback.

“This victory means so much to me ahead of the World Championship and Asian Games,” he told journalists after the match.

World No 1 Axelsen praised Momota's performance and said his opponent deserved the victory.

In the women’s singles, first seed Tai Tzu Ying claimed her second tournament victory after beating China’s Chen Yufei 21-23, 21-15 and 21-9.

Despite her win, the Taiwanese said she was unsatisfied with her performance and played too hastily in the opening game.

“After losing the first game, I told myself that I really need to win this match. I am glad that the crowds are behind me,” she said.

Tai first won her first Indonesian Open title in 2016 as an unseeded player.

Chen said she was pleased with her tournament performance after stunning big names such as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korean Sung Ji-hyun in her road to the finals.

Second seed Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan bagged the women's doubles title after beating compatriots Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-14, 16-21 and 21-14.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 17:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores