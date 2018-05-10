You are here:
India's Uvena Fernandes selected to officiate as assistant referee in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

May 10, 2018

New Delhi: Uvena Fernandes has been selected to officiate as an assistant referee in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be held in France from 5-24 August.

File image of Uvena Fernandes. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Indianfootball

The new feather in Uvena's cap comes after she had earlier become the first Indian woman assistant referee to officiate in a FIFA World Cup during the 2016 U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

She officiated in four matches and the summit clash between Japan and DPR Korea in the Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup for which she was awarded an AFC Referees Special Award in 2016.

"It is like another dream coming true and I cannot believe that I will be officiating in my second FIFA World Cup in less than two years," she said in an AIFF release.

"It is not only a boost for me, it's a boost for women's football and women's refereeing in general and it shows that Indian referees can also make it to the big stage on a regular basis," she added.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "Development of Indian referees stays on our priority list. It's nice to see Indian referees get international recognition. She had earlier been selected to officiate in FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup and now she will be officiating in FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup," he said.


