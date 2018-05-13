India's U-16 football team beats Tajikistan 4-2 to win four-nation tournamnet in Serbia

Indian colts pumped in as many as three goals in the first 10 minutes of the match to outplay Tajikistan 4-2 and emerge champions in the four-nation Under-16 Tournament held in Serbia.

Putting up an impressive show, the Indians drew 0-0 with the hosts, defeated Jordan 2-1 before beating Tajikistan in the final.

The Indian boys took lead in the fifth minute when Gibson lobbed the ball over the opposing custodian. Two minutes later, Sailo took advantage of a scramble inside the opposition box and doubled the lead.

India tripled their lead in the ninth minute when Shabaj slotted the ball home to make the scoreline read 3-0 in less than ten minutes. Tajikistan started to fight back and in the 12th minute pulled a goal back courtesy of a penalty kick.

In the 15th minute, Tajikistan found the Indian net once again to make the scoreline read 3-2.

In the 66th minute, Ricky's through ball found Rohit Danu and the latter bundled the ball home to give India a two-goal lead cushion.