You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

India's top paddler G Sathiyan signs with German Bundesliga's top division club ASV Grunwettersbach Tischtennis

Sports PTI May 11, 2018 15:28:18 IST

Chennai: India's top table tennis player G Sathiyan, who won three medals at his Commonwealth Games debut last month, has signed with German Bundesliga's top division club ASV Grunwettersbach Tischtennis.

File image of G Sathiyan. Image Courtesy: Facebook

File image of G Sathiyan. Image Courtesy: Facebook

Sathiyan won a team gold, a silver in men's doubles alongside Sharath Kamal, and a bronze in mixed doubles with Manika Batra at the Gold Coast Games.

He was also a part of the Indian men's team that finished 13th, its best-ever performance, in the World Team Championships in Sweden last week.

"I am really happy on becoming the second Indian to sign up with a club after Sharath Kamal in the most prestigious league in the world. I am looking forward to playing against world class players and I think it will be a great experience," Sathiyan told PTI.

The World No 46 will start playing in the Bundesliga from September after the Asian Games in Jakarta.

"I am looking forward to playing with players like Timo Ball, (Simon) Gauzy and Hugo (Calderano)," added Sathiyan, who has previously played in leagues in Poland and Sweden.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:28 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores