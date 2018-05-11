India's top paddler G Sathiyan signs with German Bundesliga's top division club ASV Grunwettersbach Tischtennis

Chennai: India's top table tennis player G Sathiyan, who won three medals at his Commonwealth Games debut last month, has signed with German Bundesliga's top division club ASV Grunwettersbach Tischtennis.

Sathiyan won a team gold, a silver in men's doubles alongside Sharath Kamal, and a bronze in mixed doubles with Manika Batra at the Gold Coast Games.

He was also a part of the Indian men's team that finished 13th, its best-ever performance, in the World Team Championships in Sweden last week.

"I am really happy on becoming the second Indian to sign up with a club after Sharath Kamal in the most prestigious league in the world. I am looking forward to playing against world class players and I think it will be a great experience," Sathiyan told PTI.

The World No 46 will start playing in the Bundesliga from September after the Asian Games in Jakarta.

"I am looking forward to playing with players like Timo Ball, (Simon) Gauzy and Hugo (Calderano)," added Sathiyan, who has previously played in leagues in Poland and Sweden.