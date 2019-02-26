You are here:
India's surgical strike against Pakistan: 'Boys have played really well', Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and other star athletes react

Sports FP Sports Feb 26, 2019 16:40:24 IST

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out multiple air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

The training camp of the terrorist outfit in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out.

"The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am," Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI.

India's response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated across the LoC in PoK, dropping "payloads".

The airstrikes, naturally, created a major buzz on the social media, with users on the eastern side of the India-Pakistan border praising the IAF for their meticulously planned operation and their bravery. Let us take a look at how some of India's leading sportspeople reacted to the development:

Virender Sehwag found the perfect occasion to use a Pakistani cricketing cliche:

  "Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness," said Sachin Tendulkar:

Gautam Gambhir keeps it short and simple:

Saina Nehwal offers her salute to the IAF:

Ajinkya Rahane lauds the IAF for sending a "much needed message against terror":

A fitting reply to cowardice, says Suresh Raina:

Yogeshwar Dutt makes an emphatic statement:

Yuzvendra Chahal goes "Bohot Hard":

Sakshi Malik thanks the PM

RP Singh underlines the clarity of the attack

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 16:40:24 IST

