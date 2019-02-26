India's surgical strike against Pakistan: 'Boys have played really well', Virender Sehwag and other star athletes react to IAF operation

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out multiple air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

The training camp of the terrorist outfit in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out.

"The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am," Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI.

India's response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated across the LoC in PoK, dropping "payloads".

The airstrikes, naturally, created a major buzz on the social media, with users on the eastern side of the 'Line of Control' praising the IAF for their meticulously planned operation and their bravery. Let us take a look at how some of India's leading sportspeople reacted to the development:

Virender Sehwag found the perfect occasion to use a Pakistani cricketing cliche:

Gautam Gambhir keeps it short and simple:

Saina Nehwal offers her salute to the IAF:

Big salute to our #IndianAirForce 🙏🇮🇳.... #IndiaStrikesBack .. Jai Hind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane lauds the IAF for sending a "much needed message against terror":

Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) February 26, 2019

A fitting reply to cowardice, says Suresh Raina:

My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 26, 2019

Yogeshwar Dutt makes an emphatic statement:

जंग जो शुरू हुई है, अब रुकने वाली नहीं, जिसने घात किया हमारे वीरों पर, अब बचेगी उनकी जिंदगी नहीं। हमारी भारतीय वायुसेना के पराक्रम से सारे देश का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो गया। वायुसेना ने आतंकी शिविरों पर जो हमला किया उससे दुश्मन को संदेश मिल गया कि भारत चुप बैठने वाला देश नहीं है। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) February 26, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal goes "Bohot Hard":

Indian Air Force 🇮🇳👏 Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 26, 2019

Sakshi Malik thanks the PM

A Truly beautiful good morning . THANKS @narendramodi Sir🙏🏻 And brave hearts of our Indian Army. JAI HIND. 🇮🇳

Proud Indian💪🏻 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) February 26, 2019

RP Singh underlines the clarity of the attack

The message is clear we won't take terrorism at any cost, my salute to the IAF🇮🇳#JaiHind @IAF_MCC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 26, 2019

With inputs from ANI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.