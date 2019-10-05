India’s SSP Chawrasia makes cut, compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar misses out at Open de Espana

Madrid: India's SSP Chawrasia shot an even-par 71 in the second round to make the cut, but it was curtains for compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Open de Espana golf tournament. Chawrasia finally ended his miserable run of seven missed cuts on Friday as he added an even-par 71 to his first-round 70 to get to one-under 141 to be placed tied-44th.

While Chawrasia got into the final two rounds, Bhullar, who was in the top-10 after the first round, crashed out with a disappointing seven-over 78 that had five bogeys and one double. It was a horrific second round for Bhullar after being four-under following the first round.

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Adri Arnaus lead a Spanish quartet at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The pair carded rounds of 65 and 66 respectively, sharing the lead on 11-under par, with Cabrera Bello going bogey-free for the second consecutive day.

He is hunting for his first victory since the 2017 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, while Arnaus is hoping to go one better than his three runner-up finishes so far in his rookie European Tour season.

They are one stroke ahead of journeyman Samuel Del Val, who, in a bid to earn playing rights around the world, has spent the last four months on the road.

In fourth place is defending champion Jon Rahm, who recovered from a double bogey on the second hole, to card a four-under-par round of 67, sitting two strokes behind Cabrera Bello and Arnaus.