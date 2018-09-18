India's Sajan Bhanwal enters finals of 77kg Greco-Roman event at Junior World Wrestling Championship in Slovakia

New Delhi: India's Sajan Bhanwal assured himself of at least a silver after advancing to the finals of 77kg Greco-Roman event in the Junior World Wrestling Championship at Trnava, Slovakia.

The Haryana wrestler, who had won the gold at Junior Asia Championship in July, defeated Dmytro Gardubei from Ukraine in the semi-finals to enter the summit clash.

Sajan, who had also won a bronze in the 2017 World Junior Championship at Tampere, Finland, will now take on Russia's Islam Opiev in the gold medal match.

Sajan, the national junior champion, had defeated Norway's Per Anders Kure in the quarterfinals.

Besides Sajan, two other Indians – Vijay and Sagar had entered the semi-finals in the 55kg and 63kg categories respectively. However, they couldn't make it to the finals and would play for bronze in their respective categories.