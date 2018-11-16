India's Ravi Kumar enters final of 57kg freestyle event at Senior U-23 World Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar on Friday defeated Uzbekistan's Jahongirmirza Turobov to enter the finals of 57kg freestyle event at the Senior U-23 World Championship in Bucharest.

According to information received, the Indian outwitted Turobov 10-8 in the semifinals and will face Japan's Toshihiro Hasegawa in the final on Saturday.

Toshihiro defeated China's Wanhao Zou 5-2 in the another semi-final.

In the quarter-finals, Ravi had outclassed Ukraine's Taras Markovych 12-4, while getting past Razvan Marian Kovacs of Romania in the round of 16.