India's Ravi Kumar enters final of 57kg freestyle event at Senior U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 16, 2018 23:24:28 IST

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar on Friday defeated Uzbekistan's Jahongirmirza Turobov to enter the finals of 57kg freestyle event at the Senior U-23 World Championship in Bucharest.

Representational image. Getty Images

According to information received, the Indian outwitted Turobov 10-8 in the semifinals and will face Japan's Toshihiro Hasegawa in the final on Saturday.

Toshihiro defeated China's Wanhao Zou 5-2 in the another semi-final.

In the quarter-finals, Ravi had outclassed Ukraine's Taras Markovych 12-4, while getting past Razvan Marian Kovacs of Romania in the round of 16.


Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 23:24 PM

