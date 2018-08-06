You are here:
India's paddler Swastika Ghosh wins bronze medal with Singapore's Jingyi Zhou in Hong Kong Junior Open

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 15:33:02 IST

Mumbai: Young paddler Swastika Ghosh claimed a bronze medal in the junior girls' doubles along with Singapore's Jingyi Zhou in the 2018 Hang Seng Hong Kong Junior and Cadet Open that concluded last week.

Representational image. AFP

The pair defeated their Taipei opponents Pei-Ling Su and Yu-Chin Tsai 3-1 in the round of 16 before overcoming the Chinese duo of Binyue Zhang and Yi Chen with a similar score in the quarter-finals.

The combination of Li Lin Jassy Tan of Singapore and Ruei Ling Wen of Taipei, however, proved too strong for Swastika and her Singapore partner in the semi-finals and the latter lost 2-3 last Saturday to lose the chance to reach the gold medal round.

In the junior boys' doubles category, the Indian combination of Raegan Alberquerque and Payas Jain got through to the pre-quarters, but couldn't continue their winning run as they lost to the Thai pair of Yanapong Panagitgun and Supakron Pankhaoyoy.


