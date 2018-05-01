India's Neeraj Goyat conferred with WBC Asia Boxer of the Year Award

New Delhi: Indian pugilist Neeraj Goyat has been conferred with the WBC Asia Boxer of the Year Award.

Neeraj is the current WBC Asia champion in the welterweight category. Since turning pro in 2011, Neeraj has won nine fights including two knockouts.

Commenting on the award, Neeraj said, "I am really happy to receive such an honour from WBC, I will continue to work hard in the future fights."

Neerav Tomar, promoter of IOS Boxing Promotions which manages Neeraj and Vijender Singh, was bestowed with WBC Asia honorary Promoter of the year 2017 Award by the Asian Boxing Council at WBC Asia and WBC Muaythai annual awards presentation ceremony in Bangkok on Monday.