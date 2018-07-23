You are here:
India's Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defend their men's doubles title at Lagos International in Nigeria

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 11:09:06 IST

Nigeria: Defending champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy retained the men's doubles title at USD 25,000 Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria.

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy pose after winning the men's doubles title. Twitter: @buss_reddy

Senior national champions Manu and Sumeeth, seeded top, defeated Vaibhav and Prakash Raj 21-12, 21-12 in the final to lay claim to the title for the second time.

In a tournament dominated by Indians, women doubles and mixed doubles finals also turned out to be a fight among compatriots.

While Kuhoo Garg and Ria Mukherjee combined to see off Krishma Wadekar and V Harika 21-10 21-18 in women's doubles, Manu and Manisha paired up to secure the mixed doubles gold by defeating Kuhoo and Rohan Kapoor 21-17 22-20 in another summit clash.

In women's singles, Sree Krishna Priya had to settle for a silver after she suffered a heart-breaking 22-20 16-21 25-27 loss to Russia's Ksenia Polikaprova in a thrilling final.

Misha Zilberman of Israel, meanwhile, claimed the men's singles title after defeating Ramdam Misburn of Malaysia in a hard-fought game.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:09 AM

