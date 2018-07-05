India's Kidambi Srikanth climbs to No 5 in BWF rankings; PV Sindhu remains in third place

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reclaimed his place in top-five following his semi-final finish at the Malaysia Open while Saina Nehwal gained a spot to be number nine in the latest BWF rankings released on Thursday.

Srikanth, now ranked five, was placed seventh before the Malaysia Open, where he lost his last-four clash to the reigning Asian champion Kento Momota.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu remained unchanged at number three in the women's singles.

HS Prannoy, who shocked Lin Dan at the Indonesian Open, dropped one spot to 14th while Sameer Verma was ranked 20th, just ahead of B Sai Praneeth.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka gained two places to be 53rd while Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli slid spots to 78th.

South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani Gadde jumped three spots to 90th.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped two places to 21st while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are now 28th.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were static at number 26.