Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

India's chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa becomes world's second youngest Grandmaster at the age of 12

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 15:46:54 IST

Chennai: India's R Praggnanandhaa has become the country's youngest and the world's second youngest Grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days after reaching the final round of the ongoing Grendine Open in Italy.

The Chennai-based player was paired with Grandmaster Prujjsers Roland in the final round, which ensured that he would achieve the feat. After beating GM Moroni Lica Jr in the eighth round, he needed to play an opponent above a rating of 2482 in the next round to make his third GM norm.

R Praggnanandhaa at the Reykjavik Open 2018. Image Courtesy: Lennart Ootes

File image of R Praggnanandhaa. Image Courtesy: Lennart Ootes

Ukraine's Sergey Karjakin remains the youngest ever GM, having achieved the feat at the age of 12 years and seven months in 2002.

In 2016, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest International Master at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days.

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, the country's first GM, congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his achievement.

Meanwhile, Pragga's coach R B Ramesh described it as a fantastic achievement. "Fantastic achievement of course. Feeling proud that one of my students could achieve this. It was a collective effort from parents, who stood by him in tough times, sponsors Ramco group, ONGC and his school," he told PTI. The coach took to Twitter to express his happiness

Ramesh said Praggnanandhaa had the chance to break Karjakin's record last year and did come close to making the GM norms but missed out narrowly in the end.

"Last year, Praggna has come close to making the GM title but now that it has been achieved, we are all very happy. He can only get better from here," said Ramesh, whose movement is hindered by polio.

He also said there would be greater expectations from the youngster now that he has become a GM. "Pressure is something every sportsman should learn to live with, can't complain about that," he added.

Praggnanandhaa's father A Ramesh Babu said he was overjoyed with Praggnanandhaa's achievement.

"I am overjoyed. He has put in a lot of hard work. Credit goes to my wife, who accompanies him to tournament and is very supportive. Due must be given to coach (Ramesh sir)," he added.

Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali is also a WIM and has won the World under-14 and 12 titles previously.

Meanwhile, V Kameswaran, India's first international arbiter, said Praggnanandhaa had developed consistently and a bright future lies ahead of him.

"Becoming India's first youngest and world's second youngest GM is not all of a sudden. Though he missed becoming the World's youngest GM, his relentless chess pursuits for high honours are simply outstanding. The credit definitely goes to his parents, sister Vaishali and coach GM RB Ramesh," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 15:46 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}