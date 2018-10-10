India's Anup Kumar open to national team selection, says he is willing to play for country with pride if recalled

Chennai: India's veteran kabaddi player and former captain Anup Kumar has revealed that he has not yet called time on his international career, and would be willing to play for India if given a call-up.

Speaking to Firstpost at the Jaipur Pink Panthers camp in Chennai ahead of the team's opening game against U Mumba in season six of Pro Kabaddi, Anup said he was open to representing his national team.

"I'm ready to play for whichever team that wants me to play (for them). As far as the national team is concerned, playing for India is a matter of great pride and honour for me. Even today, if they ask me to play for the national team, I will say yes. Hundred percent," said Anup.

The 34-year-old Anup hasn't been selected for the national team since the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. The former skipper was kept out of the Indian squad for the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship and the 2018 Asian Games.

With Ajay Thakur taking over the full-time captaincy of the team, Anup has been an outsider with the selection committee keen on giving younger players a chance.

However, India's ploy of packing the team with youngsters with relatively low experience of international competitions backfired in the recently-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta, where the seven-time gold medallists had to settle for a bronze medal after heartbreaking defeat to Iran in the semi-finals.

The Iran team had five players who had past experience of playing in the Asian Games compared to one in the Indian squad. Barring captain Thakur, all Indian players were taking part in their first ever Asiad.

The lack of experience showed as Iran trounced India 28-17 en route their first ever gold medal at Asian Games. The disappointed Indian faces told the whole story as India's defeat in kabaddi was widely discussed.

Jaipur Pink Panthers has perhaps the largest number of players from India's Asian Games squad as compared to any PKL team. Captain Anup has been a consoling presence for the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohit Chhillar and Gangadhari Mallesh.

"As a player when you lose in any competition, your morale takes a hit. Asian Games is the biggest tournament we can take part in. So these players were certainly upset. I spoke to those players at length whenever I felt they were a bit sad. But I can sense the eagerness to right those wrongs at the Asian Games by doing well with Jaipur Pink Panthers team," Anup revealed.

The veteran raider will be playing his sixth straight season in Pro Kabaddi this year. His Instagram account suggests, Anup has been hitting the gym more frequently than ever. "It's a new season, I'm playing for a new team. I am grateful to Jaipur for showing faith in me. It is my duty to work hard to be in the best possible shape, hence I've been working out a bit more this time," the 34-year-old said before signing off.

Anup will make his Jaipur Pink Panthers debut against former team U Mumba on Wednesday.