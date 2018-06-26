India's Ankita Raina start Wimbledon qualifiers with straight sets victory, needs two more wins to enter main draw

New Delhi: Ankita Raina began her campaign at the Wimbledon qualifiers with an easy straight sets win over local girl Maia Lumsden in London.

The 205th ranked Indian routed the wild card entrant 6-2 6-1 and set up the second round clash with Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko, ranked world No 134. The top ranked Indian girl needs to win two more matches to make it to the main draw.

In the first qualifying round of men's doubles, the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji advanced to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Sergio Galdos and Gerald Melzer.

Also advancing to the second round was Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with his American partner Austin Krajicek. The fourth seeds faced stiff competition from Britons Marcus Willis and Aidan McHugh before prevailing 7-6(3) 6-3 in the opening round. They are one win away from making the main draw.