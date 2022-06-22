Ritika (43 kg, Gold), Ahilaya Shinde (49 kg, Gold), Siksha (57 kg Gold), Priya (73 kg, Gold), and Pulkit (65 kg, Silver) are five of the girls to bag a gold medal in

New Delhi: Indian women's team on Tuesday won five medals to end their 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships campaign with a total of five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Ritika (43 kg, Gold), Ahilaya Shinde (49 kg, Gold), Siksha (57 kg Gold), Priya (73 kg, Gold), and Pulkit (65 kg, Silver).

Team India won the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship title with a total of 235 points while Japan had to be content with the runners-up trophy with 143 points and Mongolia finished third with 138 points.

In addition, the competitions in 3 weight categories of men's freestyle were also held and Parwinder Singh won Gold in 80kg while Narender won Silver in 71 kg.

The competition in the remaining seven weight categories of freestyle will be held on Wednesday.

