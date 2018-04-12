Indian Women's League: Rising Student Club beat KRHYPSA 4-3 in penalty shootout to enter final

Shillong: Rising Student Club prevailed over KRYHPSA 4-3 in the penalty shootout to enter the final of the second edition of the Hero Indian Women's League after the regulation and extra time ended in a goalless draw on Thursday.

Although both teams created equal scoring opportunities in the regular time, neither proved to be clinical in front of goal. Changing over, Rising Student Club dominated exchanges and created goal scoring opportunities.

In the 62nd minute, KRYHPSA almost took the lead when Ratanbala Devi rounded the opposing custodian and although her shot was saved, she tried to flick home the rebound. The Rising Student Club defence threw bodies into the box and saw away the danger.

In the 73rd minute, Rising Student Club rattled the woodwork when a shot from inside the box gave KRYHPSA a scare. Seven minutes later, Rising Student Club had another chance when Subhadra Sahu went clear of the defence, but her shot from outside the box went wide of the goal.

In the dying minutes of the match, Bala Devi's header off a corner-kick went over the bar as the full-time scoreline read 0-0. With both teams playing cautiously, the only chance in the first half of extra time came in the 102nd minute when Ratanbala Devi's shot from the edge of the box was dealt with by a heavy tackle.

In the 110th minute, Bala Devi's shot rattled the woodwork from handshaking distance as KRYHPSA looked to seal the fate of the match. However, neither team was able to score a goal as the scoreline after 120 minutes of play read 0-0.

In the penalty shoot-out, Rising Student Club emerged victors.