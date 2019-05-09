Indian Women's League 2019: Gokulam Kerala put five past SSB Women's Football Club to take significant lead atop group II

Ludhiana: Gokulam Kerala thrashed SSB Women's Football Club 5-0 to post their third win on the trot in the Indian Women's League at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday.

Anju Tamang scored a brace in the first and 89th minutes while Anita Rawat (39th), Ranjana Chanu (46th) and Bawitlung Vanlalhriattiri (74th) struck once goal each.

Gokulam took the lead immediately after the start of the game. An intricate move was converted into a goal by India international Anju Tamang. The entire move took Gokulam just 14 seconds, which made this the fastest goal scored in the 2018-19 season of the IWL.

The Kerala side doubled the lead when Anita Rawat scored minutes before the half time break. Sanju sent in a low cross from the left flank that was tapped in by Rawat.

Ranjana Chanu made it 3-0 just after the restart before Bawitlung made it four goals up. Tamang then scored at the fag end of the match to complete the route.

By virtue of this win, Gokulam took a big lead at the top of the Group II table with nine points and they are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals.

In another match, Panjim Footballers posted their first win of the tournament as they pipped FC Alakhpura 2-1 in a close contest.

Karishma Shirvoikar scored both the goals for the Goan side in the 9th and 56th minutes while India U-18 International Samiksha got the lone goal for the Haryana side in the 71st minute.

