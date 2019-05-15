Indian Women's League 2019: Gokulam Kerala end group stage with perfect record; SSB Women FC thrash Panjim Footballers

Ludhiana: Gokulam Kerala FC finished their Group I campaign with a perfect record as they beat Hans Football Club of Delhi 3-1 at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.

Anju Tamang (10th), Ranjana Chanu (35th) and captain Dalima Chhibber (68th) scored for Gokulam, while Anushka Samuel (23rd) netted the lone goal for Hans Women.

Gokulam, who have already secured a spot in the semi-finals, took the early lead with their forward Anju Tamang scoring in the 10th minute.

However, Hans took just a little over 10 minutes to get back on level terms, when Anushka Samuel converted a chance.

The Kerala side dominated play for most of the first half and eventually regained their lead when Ranjana Chanu scored an absolute blinder of a goal. Chanu got some space on the right, took a touch and curled a left-footer above and around Hans keeper Vanshika Rana.

Gokulam carried on much in the same vein in the second half as well, with captain Dalima Chhibber dominating in the middle of the park, while teenage sensation Manisha led the line for the Kerala side.

Eventually, Gokulam captain Chhibber extended their lead a little after the hour mark when she tapped the ball into the goal off a cross from the left.

With this result, Gokulam topped the group with five wins from as many matches, having scored a total of 16 and conceded just one.

In another match, SSB Women Football Club beat Panjim Footballers 6-2 to take a step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals.

Sangita Basfore (12th and 57th), Sumila Chanu (55th and 60th) and Ranjita Devi (67th and 81st) scored a brace each for SSB, while Karishma Shirvoikar (4th and 89th) netted two goals for Panjim.

