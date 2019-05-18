Indian Women's League 2019: Captain Bala Devi bags six as rampant Manipur Police put 10 past Bangalore United

Ludhiana: Captain Bala Devi scored six goals to lead Manipur Police to a 10-0 thrashing of Bangalore United in an Indian Women's League football match on Saturday.

Bala was on song as she struck in the 3rd, 15th, 16th, 23rd, 59th and 78th minutes against a hapless Bangalore defence. Daya Devi (21st and 36th), Rinaroy Devi (58th) and Mandakini Devi (74th) were the other goal scorers for the Manipur side at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

With this win, Manipur Police finished second in Group II with 12 points, while Bangalore United end their campaign on the second-last spot with just four points.

In another match, Sethu FC wrapped up their Group II campaign with a 7-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy.

India international Sandhiya scored four goals for Sethu (14th, 37th, 39th and 86th) while defender Ashalata Devi (42nd), Indumathi Kathiresan (75th) and Ratanbala Devi (84th) found the target once each.

