Indian Wells Masters: Kim Clijsters loses to Katerina Siniakova in three sets on comeback
The 38-year-old Hall of Famer was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic.
Indian Wells, California: Kim Clijsters hit another detour in her comeback to pro tennis, losing in three sets in her first-round match Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open.
She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.
Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week. The four-time major champion and mother of three originally came back last year, but her attempt was interrupted by knee surgery last October and a bout with COVID-19 in January.
Clijsters committed nine double faults against Siniakova, who converted six of nine break points in the match. Clijsters received a wild-card into the tournament she won in 2005 and 2003. She was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2001.
Former world No 1 Andy Murray opens play Friday night against French left-hander Adrian Mannarino. Murray is working his way back from hip surgery and received a wild card.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu also begins Friday, taking on Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
Americans Lauren Davis and Alison Riske advanced to the second round with straight-set victories. Davis beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-2, 7-5 and Riske defeated Liang En-shuo 6-2, 6-2.
On the men's side, six Americans advanced at the combined ATP and WTA event.
Marcos Giron defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4, and Maxime Cressy got by Laslo Dere 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5. Tennys Sandgren beat Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-3, and Mackenzie McDonald defeated James Duckworth, 6-3, 6-3. Tommy Paul beat 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Frances Tiafoe moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire.
McDonald next plays top-seeded Danill Medvedev, the US Open 2021 champion. Cressy plays 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman and Sandgren plays No 21 Cameron Norrie.
Veteran Sam Querrey lost to Daniel Altmaier, 6-2, 6-4, J.J. Wolf lost to Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and Steve Johnson was beaten by 22-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5.
Kei Nishikori beat Joao Sousa 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 and Philipp Kohlschreiber lost to Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-4.
also read
Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Andrew Richardson citing need for 'someone with WTA Tour experience'
Richardson, who coached British youth players, worked with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre near her Kent home and then went with the 18-year-old to New York, where she entered her second major in the qualifying rounds.
Andy Murray thanks his Instagram followers after return of wedding ring and shoes
Murray had asked for help on social media earlier, saying he'd left his tennis shoes -- which were stinky after a day of practice in the California desert -- underneath his car to dry out overnight only to find them vanished when he returned in the morning.
Barbora Krejcikova, Leylah Fernandez, Sloane Stephens in Billie Jean King Cup teams
The rebranded Fed Cup tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena on 1-6 November after the Czech capital replaced Budapest as the host city earlier this year.