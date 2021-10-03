Indian Wells Masters: Aryna Sabalenka to miss out of event after contracting coronavirus
Aryna Sabalenka was due to be top-seeded for the 4-17 October tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia
Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the upcoming BNP Paribas Open.
The Belarusian player was due to be top-seeded for the 4-17 October tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia.
“Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm feeling OK but really sad to not be able to play this year.”
The tournament in the South California desert would have been Sabalenka's first competitive event since her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the semi-finals of the US Open on 10 September.
She is the latest in a string of players who will not compete at Indian Wells, including Barty, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams on the women's side and Novak Djokovic in the men's tournament. The BNP Paribas Open was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
also read
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin likely to receive WHO nod for Emergency Use Listing this month: Health experts
WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Expert on Immunization will be conducting a meeting on 5 October regarding EUL to Covaxin
Maharashtra reports 3,131 new COVID-19 cases ; 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries recorded
With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744.
China's public and businesses pay prohibitive cost of keeping country virus free
China’s abrupt and severe response to outbreaks has hit businesses, hindering efforts to keep the economic recovery on track