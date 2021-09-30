Indian Wells 2021: Five-time winner Novak Djokovic withdraws from tournament
Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, lifting the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Los Angeles: World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.
"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," tournament director Tommy Haas said.
Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he missed out on his chance to win a record-breaking 21st major title and a calendar year Grand Slam.
Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, lifting the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The tournament in the California desert is taking place from 4-17 October this year after being moved from its traditional slot in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled.
also read
Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Andrew Richardson citing need for 'someone with WTA Tour experience'
Richardson, who coached British youth players, worked with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre near her Kent home and then went with the 18-year-old to New York, where she entered her second major in the qualifying rounds.
Naomi Osaka slips out of top five as Ashleigh Barty continues to lead WTA rankings
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka fell from fifth as Barty remains top and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high of fifth.
WTT Youth Contender: India's Payas Jain wins second successive Under-17 title in Tunisia
India's Payas Jain claimed his second successive under-17 boys title after defeating Tom Closset of Belgium 3-1 in the WTT Youth Contender final in Tunis.